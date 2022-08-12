Tasmac shops to remain closed on Aug 15

CHENNAI: The State government has mandated that Tasmac shops to remain closed on August 15 in observance of 75th Independence Day.

A news release issued by Chennai District Collector Amirtha Jyothi stated:-

All Tasmac Liquor retail shops and related bars, club related bars, hotel related bars and various licensed bars in Chennai district will be strictly closed on the coming 15th (Monday) in view of Independence Day.

By this declaration, alcohol sales are prohibited on that day. If there is a violation of the rule, the appropriate action will be taken, the Collector's notification stated.