Gang kills Vanniyar Sangam man out on bail
TIRUCHY: Tension gripped Mayiladuthurai after a former functionary of Vanniyar Sangam was murdered by an armed gang over previous enmity late on Wednesday.
Relatives of the victim resorted to a road blockade demanding immediate action and the police arrested as many as 11 persons in connection with the case on Thursday.
Sources said that R Kannan (31), a resident of Kothatheru and former Vanniyar Sangam Town Secretary had a verbal altercation with Kathivaran, a resident of Kalaignar Nagar, a Tangedco contract staff while having food at hotel in Mayiladuthurai in November 2021.
This triggered enmity between the two. Subsequently, based on a complaint from Kathiravan, the police arrested Kannan and he was detained under Goondas Act.
Last month, Kannan was released on bail, but the enmity between the duo continued.
Late on Wednesday night, when Kannan along with two of his friends was returning home after having tea at a shop in the new bus stand, a gang of around 20 intercepted them at Kalaignar Nagar and attacked.
While his friends managed to escape, Kannan was cornered and murdered by the gang.
On information, police team led by Mayiladuthurai DSP Vasantha Raj, rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Mayiladuthurai GH. Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, relatives of Kannan, members of Vanniyar Sangam, led by Sakthivel, state vice-president of the Sangam and PMK cadre blocked Mayiladuthruai-Kumbakonam Road demanding arrest of all the culprits involved in the murder. Police pacified the agitating members and assured of quick action. Later, police arrested as many as 11 persons allegedly involved in the offence and interrogations are on with them.
Moneylender murdered
In a similar incident at Paravai near Velankanni, an armed gang barged into the office of V Manohar (40), a moneylender and murdered him.
Sources said Manohar’s friend Manivel, who was present at the sport attempted to rescue him, but he was also attacked by the gang. Velankanni police have registered a case.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android