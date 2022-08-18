TNEA counselling: Check DOTE’s announcement

CHENNAI: Director of Higher Education Department, Dr T Purushothaman, on Thursday, announced that the special counselling will be held online and requested differently-abled students not to visit the office of the Director of Technical Education or Anna University in person.

Releasing the rank list on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said that the counselling will be conducted for differently-abled students, wards of ex-servicemen, and sports persons besides providing 7.5% quota for government students from August 20 to 23.

Counselling for the general category is between August 25 to October 21, he confirmed.

Stating that 431 engineering colleges, including Anna University and its department institutions, were participating in the engineering counselling this year, he said that of the total 2.11 lakh applicants, 1,58,157 students were on the rank list.

This year, a total of 10 students scored first rank securing the full cut-off marks of 200. A total of 468 students secured cut-off marks between 199 to 200 and as many as 3,023 candidates got cut-off marks between 197 to 199.