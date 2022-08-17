I will lead AIADMK like MGR, Jayalalithaa, says OPS after HC order

CHENNAI: Soon after the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo as of June 23 over the conduct of the AIADMK's July 11 General Council, OPS and his supporters showered floral tributes at the AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Marina Beach and said that he would continue to lead the party like late leaders MGR and J Jayalalithaa.

Addressing a press meet, the leader said: "This is a historical judgement. We got full victory because of this judgement. If anyone comes forward to join us, we'll welcome them. AIADMK cadre's wishes came true. We will respect & act in accordance with High Court judgement."

"There is no place for dictatorship in party. All should unite & those who left party must return. Sacrifice & patience are qualities a leader must possess. If needed, we'll discuss (on unison of OPS & EPS), party cadres will not change," he added.

With the order of the HC, the July 11 GC meeting and election of Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim general secretary post has turned invalid.

Justice Jayachandran further held that 15 day prior notice should be given for conducting the General Council meeting and it should be conducted within 30 days when requisition comes from one-fifth of the GC members.