Year-and-half-old girl crushed to death by school bus in Salem
COIMBATORE: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died as she accidentally came under the wheels of a private school bus in Salem on Wednesday.
Police said Sudha (30) wife of Kasi (37), a daily wager from a village near Thalaivasal, had gone along with her toddler Bavanika Sri to send her elder daughter Vedha Sri to school.
Police said Vedha Sri is studying UKG in a private school at Veeraganur. As the school bus arrived, Sudha was helping Vedha Sri to board the bus through the front entrance. Then, the other girl, who was standing near her mother, suddenly went before the front wheels of the bus.
Police said driver Sudhakar (32) failed to notice the little girl in front and moved the bus. Shocking scenes began to unfold thereafter as Bavanika Sri came under the wheels and succumbed to injuries on the spot, right in front of her mother.
On receiving information, Veeraganur police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Attur Government Hospital. Police also booked Sudhakar and arrested him. Further inquiries are underway.
