Villagers stage walkout as Ministers turn up late

During the Gram Sabha meeting on Monday, the villagers and Egnapuram village panchayat president sent a signed letter to Collector M Aarthi requesting to scrap the plan.

Following this, a public meeting was convened on Tuesday during which five people from each of the 12 villages were to get an opportunity to raise their concerns with Ministers EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and TM Anbarasan.