Stalin meets Modi, discusses NEP, NEET and Cauvery issues

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which lasted for around 20 minutes. Stalin is said to have reminded Modi of NEET, National Education Policy (NEP) and Cauvery River related issues.
He also personally thanked the Prime Minister for accepting his telephonic invitation for the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad.
Talking to media persons at Tamil Nadu House in the national capital after meeting President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Stalin said that they have been repeatedly placing many requests pertaining to NEET issue, NEP, Cauvery and Mekadatu issues. “We will remind the issues again today,” he said.
Clarifying that he could not attend the swearing in ceremony of the President and Vice President earlier despite invitation due to the situation then, Stalin said that he met and congratulated them today and they elicited his views on the prevailing political situation in Tamil Nadu and the governance in the state.
“I have visited New Delhi three or four times and placed many requests with the PM. Though the situation is conducive for implementing a few requests, many requests have yet to be fulfilled. Hence, I intend to remind the issues during the meeting with the PM,” the Chief Minister added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android