OPS family donates Rs 50 lakh to Sri Lanka
CHENNAI: The family of former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday donated Rs 50 lakh to Sri Lanka, which is reeling under financial crisis.
Panneerselvam, in a letter written to the Finance Secretary, had stated that a demand draft (DD) for Rs 25 lakh was drawn from the account of his elder son P Raveendranath and another Rs 25 lakh was drawn from the account of VP Jayapradeep.
Panneerselvam had also urged the Finance Secretary to issue receipts for the payment. The announcement to contribute Rs 50 lakh by his family was made by Panneerselvam in the state Assembly on April 29, this year.
