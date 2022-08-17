CPM team debunks love angle in Kallakurichi schoolgirl death

CHENNAI: A fact finding team of Communist Party (Marxist) that talked with parents and relatives of a Class 12 girl, who died in a private school hostel in Kallakurichi under suspicious circumstances, debunked the love angle as reason for the reported suicide.

"Some police officials and some YouTubers raise love angle as the reason for the death. They say that the girl was in a relationship with a lower caste boy and the parents decided to shift her to another school. But, due to the coercion of the school management, they admitted her to the same school," the report of fact finding team said.