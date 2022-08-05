CB-CID warns of action against media probe in Kallakurichi case

CHENNAI: The CB-CID investigating the death of 17-year-old girl in a school hostel in Kallakurichi on Friday warned legal action against the media and social media if they conduct a parallel investigation into the case.
CB-CID in a press release said that a comprehensive investigation is being conducted and the High Court of Madras is monitoring the investigation closely.
“It is observed that many print and visual media, including social media, are publishing and telecasting reports regularly with their own interpretations of the incident and are indulging in parallel media investigation, ” the note said.
This affects the fair investigation undertaken by the investigating agency. Under these circumstances all are requested not to publish videos and posts in print and visual media including social media as that would hamper the progress in investigation. All are requested to cooperate in this regard in the interest of justice and free and fair investigation. If any individual or entity is involved in such parallel investigation, legal action will be taken against them. Further, legal action will also be initiated to block their social media accounts and their Youtube channels. If anyone has got any specific information related to this case, it can be shared directly with the Senior Officer of the CB-CID having mobile phone number 9003848126,” the release said.
