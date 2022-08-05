TamilNadu

CB-CID warns of action against media probe in Kallakurichi case

CB-CID in a press release said that a comprehensive investigation is being conducted and the High Court of Madras is monitoring the investigation closely.
Kallakurichi violence
Kallakurichi violenceFile
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The CB-CID investigating the death of 17-year-old girl in a school hostel in Kallakurichi on Friday warned legal action against the media and social media if they conduct a parallel investigation into the case.

CB-CID in a press release said that a comprehensive investigation is being conducted and the High Court of Madras is monitoring the investigation closely.

Kallakurichi violence
Kallakurichi violence: Special team constituted to track rioters

“It is observed that many print and visual media, including social media, are publishing and telecasting reports regularly with their own interpretations of the incident and are indulging in parallel media investigation, ” the note said.

Kallakurichi violence
Kallakurichi violence: Intelligence warns of caste clashes

This affects the fair investigation undertaken by the investigating agency. Under these circumstances all are requested not to publish videos and posts in print and visual media including social media as that would hamper the progress in investigation. All are requested to cooperate in this regard in the interest of justice and free and fair investigation. If any individual or entity is involved in such parallel investigation, legal action will be taken against them. Further, legal action will also be initiated to block their social media accounts and their Youtube channels. If anyone has got any specific information related to this case, it can be shared directly with the Senior Officer of the CB-CID having mobile phone number 9003848126,” the release said.

Kallakurichi violence
'Telegram not cooperating sufficiently': SIT on Kallakurichi row

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

CB-CID
Kallakurichi
Investigation
3 arrested in Kallakurichi
Kallakurichi case
Kallakurichi death
Kallakurichi suicide
CB-CID investigating
CB-CID on Kallakurichi case

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in