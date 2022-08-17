Celebrations at OPS camp after HC held July 11 GC meet invalid

CHENNAI: Supporters of AIADMK leader O Pannneerselvam and ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala broke into celebrations after the Madras High Court in its order on Wednesday turned the election of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami invalid. Several supporters of OPS had arrived at the court complex and at the residence of OPS. Some of them also rushed to the AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Marina Beach offering prayers.

Raising slogans praising OPS, the party workers condemned EPS for expelling their leader from the party. The supporters fired crackers and distributed sweets to the public and commuters.

“This is a huge setback for EPS and the court judgment is an awaited justice for us. Our leader OPS will strengthen the AIADMK in the days to come,” said former AIADMK councillor T Maghizhanban, who is now a hardcore supporter of OPS.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK ministers and supporters of Edappadi K Palaniswami have begun discussions over the court judgment and are likely to challenge the interim injunction of the Madras High Court.

"This judgment can be inferred as stalemate for both OPS and EPS. This development also suspends appointment of party functionaries appointed recently by both EPS and OPS. This legal turmoil will continue unless both the leaders sit and resolve the issue," opined Aspire K Swaminathan, former AIADMK IT wing secretary. The current scheme of developments is a set back for AIADMK and status of the newly appointed district secretaries also hangs in balance, Swaminathan said.

"Ever since the demise of Amma in 2016, our party is facing litigations and it's time that the sulking factions come together at the earliest. Only a united AIADMK can take on the arch-rival DMK, said an AIADMK MLA wishing not to be named.

It may be noted that AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran had challenged EPS to hold direct elections for the post of general secretary, where cadres will elect the general secretary dating back to the norms prescribed by AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran.