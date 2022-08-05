New judge to hear OPS’s appeal against GC meet

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Friday nominated Justice G Jayachandran to hear O Panneerselvam’s appeal in connection with the July 11 general council meeting of AIADMK.

Chief Justice Bhandari took the decision after Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, who heard the case earlier, directed the registry to place the case materials before the CJ to pick the judge for hearing the matter afresh.

“This court feels that it would be appropriate to place these matters before the Chief Justice for consideration,” said Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, who had made strong remarks against OPS on Thursday for requesting the Chief Justice to change the judge. When Justice Ramasamy took up the matter on Friday, senior counsel Arvind Pandian submitted that OPS would express apology.

When the judge asked OPS to withdraw the representation seeking the change, the counsel submitted an affidavit informing that they have done so. He also informed the judge that his client did not make any critical comments in his representation. Justice Ramasamy then noted that had the petitioner made a submission before him, he would have recused himself from the case.