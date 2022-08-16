Tahdco ties up with IIT-M, HCL, to train SC students for jobs

Hence, Tahdco tied up with IIT-Madras for the world’s first Bachelor of Science online degree in data science and applications where any student who scores more than 60 per cent can get placement and will also be eligible for scholarships. “There is no JEE for this and hence even students from science, humanities and commerce groups can join,” Kandasamy said and added that the Tahdco would bear the expenses for this programme as an educational loan.