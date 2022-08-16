Ponmudy releases TNEA rank list

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Tuesday published the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list today at 10:30 am.

Under the 7.5% horizontal reservation for government students 10,968 seats are available. The 2 per cent allocated to ITI students amounts to 175 seats.

Notably, the first ten ranks have been secured by students whose scored a perfect 200 out of 200.

There are more than 2 lakh vacancies in 434 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. Only shortlisted candidates can participate in the TNEA 2022 counselling. From August 20 to 23, a consultation will be held for government school students, sports department students, differently-abled students and children of ex-servicemen. The consultation for the general category will begin on 25th and will continue till 21st October.

Candidates can download the TNEA rank list by visiting the official site tneaonline.org.