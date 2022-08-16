Ponmudy releases TNEA rank list

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Tuesday published the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list today at 10:30 am.
Under the 7.5% horizontal reservation for government students 10,968 seats are available. The 2 per cent allocated to ITI students amounts to 175 seats.
Notably, the first ten ranks have been secured by students whose scored a perfect 200 out of 200.
There are more than 2 lakh vacancies in 434 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. Only shortlisted candidates can participate in the TNEA 2022 counselling. From August 20 to 23, a consultation will be held for government school students, sports department students, differently-abled students and children of ex-servicemen. The consultation for the general category will begin on 25th and will continue till 21st October.
Candidates can download the TNEA rank list by visiting the official site tneaonline.org.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android