Hindu Munnani cadre held for stir against arrest of Kanal Kannan

COIMBATORE: Around 400 cadre of Hindu Munnani, including its president Kadeswara Subramanian were arrested in Tirupur on Tuesday for protesting against the arrest of stunt choreographer Kanal Kannan over his controversial remarks.

The members of the outfit gathered in front of the Corporation office and shouted slogans against police and the state for acting in a biased manner against Hindus.

In Erode, 115 members were arrested. Similar protests were held in Coimbatore and other districts too.