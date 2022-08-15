Periyar remark: Kanal Kannan arrested in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Kollywood stunt director and Tamil Nadu President of Hindu Munnani’s art and culture wing Kanal Kannan was arrested by the Chennai cyber crime wing cops in Puducherry as he was booked under under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and 505 (1) (b) (causing fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code for giving a provocative speech at a gathering in Maduravoyal.
His anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a district court on Thursday.
During his speech, Kannan said "there is a statue of someone who said there is no god in front of the Sri Ranganathar temple visited by thousands of people. The day we break that statue Hindus will resurge."
Taking offence by the speech, cadres of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam had lodged a complaint with the DGP to arrest him as he could cause "social unrest".
