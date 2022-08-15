Periyar remark: Kanal Kannan arrested in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Kollywood stunt director and Tamil Nadu President of Hindu Munnani’s art and culture wing Kanal Kannan was arrested by the Chennai cyber crime wing cops in Puducherry as he was booked under under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and 505 (1) (b) (causing fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code for giving a provocative speech at a gathering in Maduravoyal.

His anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a district court on Thursday.