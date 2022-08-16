Classes 1 & 2 should not be given homework: TN Edu Dept

CHENNAI: The School Education Department in Tamil Nadu has ordered that students of Classes 1 & 2 should not be given homework.
The department, today, has issued orders to principal education officers to ensure that no homework is given.
This follows the Madras High Court ordered to prohibit schools from prescribing any homework for students of Classes 1 and 2.
