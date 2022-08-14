Ramadoss flays Lanka for allowing Chinese spy ship to dock

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss said on Sunday that Sri Lankan government giving permission for Chinese spy ship to enter its territorial waters amounted to treason.

“India is about to donate Dornier 228 aircraft to Sri Lanka on Monday. After receiving all military and economic aid from India, Sri Lanka is involved in treason. It is its habit,” he said.

Ramadoss added that if Yuan Wang 5 was stationed in the Lankan port, all southern states, including Tamil Nadu, would come under its radar and all important establishments would be spied on.

Despite India asking Sri Lanka not to permit the entry of the Chinese ship, the Island Nation refused to pay heed, which showed the love that Sri Lanka has for China, Ramadoss said.

According to him, India should take note of this and tweak its foreign policy accordingly.

Also, considering the safety of the country, India should retrieve Katchatheevu that was given to Lanka, he added.