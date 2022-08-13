Youth gets 20 years’ imprisonment for sexually abusing school girl

TIRUCHY: Karur Mahila Fast Track court on Friday awarded 20 years of imprisonment to a youth for sexually abusing a girl. Jayaraman (21), a resident from Aravakurichi in Karur, working in a salon took a Class 12 girl from the adjacent area to Erode with the false promise of marriage and had sexually abused her on January 11, 2021. The girl who escaped from him, passed on the information to her parents who lodged a complaint with the ARavakurichi police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Jayaraman under various IPC sections including POCSO act and later he was arrested. The case was in progress at the Karur Mahila Fast Track court. On Friday, the court which heard the case awarded 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 to Jayaraman. Subsequently, he was lodged in the Central prison, Tiruchy.