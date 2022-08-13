No caste discrimination while hoisting national flag: TN govt

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday ordered that there should be no caste discrimination in hoisting the national flag and that the elected leaders of the local bodies should ensure the same.

Following this, State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu ordered the district Collectors to ensure that the leaders elected by the people, without caste discrimination, hoist the national flag in all municipal and village panchayat offices.

The statement read, "It is a tradition for people's elected leaders to hoist the national flag in all head office premises starting from Chennai Chief Secretariat to village panchayats on Independence Day. In a few village panchayats, due to caste discrimination problems in hoisting the national flag or desecration of the people who hoist the nation would take place. Article 17 of the Constitution of India abolishes "untouchability" and prohibits its implementation in any form. Enforcing any disability arising out of "untouchability" is a punishable offence.

"According to Section 3 in The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, it is a punishable offense to prevent or threaten any person or discharge from their official duties based on caste. Addtionally, it is also offencive under Section 3 (1) (r) of the said Act for any person who is not a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe willfully insulting the said class or acts with intent to insult in any place in public view. In view of this, I request you to ensure that the leaders elected by the people, without any caste discrimination, hoist the national flag at the head government offices of all municipalities, townships and village panchayats on the upcoming 75th Independence Day,” he added.

He also said, "I request them to ensure that the leaders and representatives elected by the people and the general public participate in large numbers in the Gram Sabha meeting to be held on the upcoming Independence day in all the village panchayats without any caste discrimination. If there are any problems in its implementation, it is be ensured that adequate police protection to be provided and a specific mobile helpline number be notified to handle these complaints. I request a report on the action taken in this regard to reach the government by eve of the independence day and after the completion of the Independence Day celebrations, to send the report on 17th."

Earlier on Friday, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) advised that all houses should hoist the national flag on the occasion.

Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made to hoist the national flag at panchayat offices and all the panchayat leaders who are the leaders of the village panchayats respectively hoist the flag at their respective panchayat offices. Likewise, Gram Sabha meetings will be held at 11 am in the village panchayats on Independence Day. It has been said that in the gram sabha meetings, topics like release of budget accounts, selection of beneficiaries for various schemes and creating awareness about various government schemes would be discussed. It is mandatory for all voters above 18 years of age to attend this Gram Sabha meeting. According to a press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the general public participating in the village councils should follow the relevant government guidelines for prevention of Covid.