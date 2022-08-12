Hoist nat’l flags in all houses on I-Day: GCC instructs

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has advised that all houses should hoist the national flag on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

A press release issued by the Metropolitan Chennai Corporation stated, "In view of the 75th Independence Day, it has been advised to hoist the tricolor national flag in all homes from August 13th to 15th as "Suthanthira Thirunal Amutha Festival" at the national level to further strengthen the sense of patriotism. Accordingly, from 13th to 15th, it was urged in the Merchants' Welfare Association meeting on behalf of Chennai Corporation to raise awareness regarding the hoisting of the national flag in all houses, shops, government buildings, commercial complexes, toll booths, and police stations and to ensure the availability of the national flag without shortage. Furthermore, it has been ensured that the national flag is available to the public in areas, including flower shop, market and Pondy Bazaar market without shortage."