TN govt should control milk price hike: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMKpresident Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said that the Tamil Nadu government should control the rise in milk prices.
Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, he wrote, "Milk prices of two private companies in Tamil Nadu have been hiked up to Rs. 40 per litre. Milk prices from other private companies are also expected to rise in the next few days. This is the third price hike in the last 6 months. In Tamil Nadu, three types of cow milk are sold at Rs 40, Rs 44, and Rs 48 per litre respectively. Private companies sell the same type of milk at Rs.54-56, Rs.64-66, and Rs 70-72. Private milk costs up to 50% more than Aavin!"
He added, "As 84% of Tamil Nadu's milk market is held by private companies, the majority of people will be affected by this price hike. It is disappointing that the government has not taken action to stop the private milk price hike 5 times in 14 months. Increasing the share of Aavin in the milk market to 50%, the rise in prices can be controlled only by setting up a Milk Price Regulatory Authority. The government of Tamil Nadu should take measures to protect people from price hikes!"
