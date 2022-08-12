TamilNadu

TN govt should control milk price hike: Anbumani Ramadoss

"As 84% of Tamil Nadu's milk market is held by private companies, the majority of people will be affected by this price hike.", he tweeted.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss
PMK president Anbumani RamadossFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: PMKpresident Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said that the Tamil Nadu government should control the rise in milk prices.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss
Aavin's price hike receives flak from parties, milk agents

Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, he wrote, "Milk prices of two private companies in Tamil Nadu have been hiked up to Rs. 40 per litre. Milk prices from other private companies are also expected to rise in the next few days. This is the third price hike in the last 6 months. In Tamil Nadu, three types of cow milk are sold at Rs 40, Rs 44, and Rs 48 per litre respectively. Private companies sell the same type of milk at Rs.54-56, Rs.64-66, and Rs 70-72. Private milk costs up to 50% more than Aavin!"

He added, "As 84% of Tamil Nadu's milk market is held by private companies, the majority of people will be affected by this price hike. It is disappointing that the government has not taken action to stop the private milk price hike 5 times in 14 months. Increasing the share of Aavin in the milk market to 50%, the rise in prices can be controlled only by setting up a Milk Price Regulatory Authority. The government of Tamil Nadu should take measures to protect people from price hikes!"

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss
Aavin milk packets row: Jayakumar seeks detailed probe

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

PMK
TN
Price Hike
TN Govt
aavin
﻿Anbumani Ramadoss
PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss
PMK President
Aavin's price hike
Aavin milk packets
Aavin milk packets row
milk prices
Aavin milk price
Tamil Nadu's milk demand
milk price hike
Private brands hike milk prices
Anbumani Ramadoss on milk prices
Anbumani Ramadoss on milk hike

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in