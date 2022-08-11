Private brands hike milk prices by Rs 4 per litre in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Private milk brands in Tamil Nadu have increased their milk price by Rs 4 per litre.

As 84 per cent of Tamil Nadu's milk demand i.e. 1.25 crore litres is met by private milk companies, they have raised the price arbitrarily. Due to this, price of all milk-based food products is also expected to increase.

Tamil Nadu Milk Agents and Labourers Welfare Association has requested the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and immediately stop this arbitrary price hike announcement by private companies.

They requested that the government should set up a Milk Purchase and Sale Price Regulation Commission so that the government can determine the price of milk to regulate the frequent hike by private companies.

About 2.25 crore litres of milk is produced in Tamil Nadu every day. Out of this, the government's Aavin company procures about 38.26 lakh litres. The remaining is procured by private companies from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Aavin sells 16.41 lakh litres of milk in packets every day while private companies sell 1.25 crore litres of milk bags.