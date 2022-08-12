Free buses for women to be painted completely pink?

CHENNAI: The State transport department on Friday intensified the process of changing the 'free (ordinary) buses' that were flagged off by DMK Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin into completely pink colour.

The buses were flagged off on Saturday at the Anna Square bus terminal in the presence of Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and HR&CE minister PK Sekarbabu for easy identification by women, transgenders, and differently-abled passengers, who are eligible for free travel.

Earlier, the buses were painted pink on its front and rear side, but now the staff is currently working on painting the entire bus pink.