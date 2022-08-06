Pink buses for women commuters to ply from today

CHENNAI: In order to allay confusions regarding the free-ride buses and the rest, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is all set to roll out pink-hued buses today near the Tamil Nadu Slum Exchange Board office. The pink buses will be flagged-off by Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and Transport Minister SS Sivasankar.

Udhayanidhi Stalin will also launch the 5 connecting mini buses into service from Omandurar Government Multipurpose Hospital Metro Rail Station premises to other Metro Rail Stations.

This initiative was mooted to remove hassles in women identifying the free-ride buses since at times in emergency they board deluxe buses assuming they wouldn't be charged for the ride.

Taking it forward MTC will be launching the pink buses on select routes and the scheme will be expanded based on the response.

The transport service runs three kinds of buses ordinary, express and deluxe. The free bus ride for women is only valid on ordinary buses.

Last July, the state government rolled out a scheme that allowed women to travel with ‘free tickets’ in ordinary city/town buses.

In the past year, women have travelled 131 crore times for free on city buses across the state.

The percentage of women taking bus rides on city buses has increased from 40% to 62% after the free ride announcement. On average, 37 lakh women travel on city buses.