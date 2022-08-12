Central govt to award 5 police officers from Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Central government will award 5 police officers namely SP Kanakeswari, police inspectors Amutha, Sasikala, Pandi Muthulakshmi, and sub-inspector Selvarajan from Tamil Nadu.

151 police officers from across the country have been shortlisted for the Union Home Minister's Award for excellence in police investigations.

15 personnel have been selected for the award from CBI, 11 from Maharashtra, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, 8 each from Kerala, Rajasthan, and West Bengal and seven personnel from Bihar, 6 each from Gujarat, Karnataka, and Delhi, and 5 each from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana were selected for the award.

Out of the 151 police personnel, 28 of them are women.

The ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in the probe.