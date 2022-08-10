Prevent entry of drugs into Tamil Nadu, says Stalin

CHENNAI: A consultative meeting was held with district heads and Superintendents of Police under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin on drug prevention at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Wednesday.

Ahead of anti-drug awareness day on August 11, Stalin said usage of drug is a threat to the society and it has to be completely eliminated.

"We must use all our energy to prevent the entry of drugs into Tamil Nadu. We have a duty to prevent everyone from going down the path of addiction.

It is the main duty of the government to make people aware about the dangers of drugs. We have a duty to prevent everyone from going down the path of addiction."

He also requested parents, school teachers and college administration to monitor their children's drug use.

"The social evil of drug addiction should be prevented by all together. All traders and shopkeepers must take an oath not to sell drugs," he added

Earlier, in a letter Stalin urged all the MLAs to participate in awareness programme against drugs and to create a drug-free society.

He announced that strict action will be taken against drug traffickers and smugglers and the sale will be stopped completely.

Various awareness programmes are going to be organised in school and colleges as part of the programme.