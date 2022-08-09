How long are we going to tolerate Guv's behaviour, asks CPM

Balakrishnan said that actor Rajinikanth calling on the Governor as a matter of respect is nothing wrong.

"After meeting the Governor, the actor told reporters that he discussed politics with him, but he would not reveal what transpired between them. Raj Bhavan is not a place for political discussion. The Governor cannot function as a political party representative. That being the case, why did the Governor feel the need to talk about politics that cannot be shared with the media?" he asked.

The Marxist party leader said that the actor's statement confirmed that the Governor's office has been turned into a den for political discussion in violation of the constitutional norms. "The conversion of the Raj Bhavan into a parallel government as an alternative to the elected regime drew condemnation from all. Now as a next step, it is being converted into a political office. It is against the interest of Tamil Nadu people," he wrote.