How long are we going to tolerate Guv's behaviour, asks CPM

CHENNAI: Taking exception to actor Rajinikanth discussing politics with Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Tuesday said after being condemned by all for trying to run a parallel government, the Raj Bhavan is now being converted into a political office.
"How long are we going to tolerate this behavior of the governor who continues to act beyond the limits of his authority?" he wondered in a tweet.
Balakrishnan said that actor Rajinikanth calling on the Governor as a matter of respect is nothing wrong.
"After meeting the Governor, the actor told reporters that he discussed politics with him, but he would not reveal what transpired between them. Raj Bhavan is not a place for political discussion. The Governor cannot function as a political party representative. That being the case, why did the Governor feel the need to talk about politics that cannot be shared with the media?" he asked.
The Marxist party leader said that the actor's statement confirmed that the Governor's office has been turned into a den for political discussion in violation of the constitutional norms. "The conversion of the Raj Bhavan into a parallel government as an alternative to the elected regime drew condemnation from all. Now as a next step, it is being converted into a political office. It is against the interest of Tamil Nadu people," he wrote.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android