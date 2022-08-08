TamilNadu

Incessant rains: Schools in Nilgiris to remain closed

Meanwhile, District Collector Sheeba George has declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Idukki district of Kerala today due to heavy rains.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: As a precautionary measure due to incessant rains, Nilgiris District Collector SP Amrith on Monday declared holiday for schools in the four taluks of Gudalur, Pandalur, Ooty and Kunda.

Meanwhile, District Collector Sheeba George has declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Idukki district of Kerala today due to heavy rains.

Earlier on Monday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), 12 districts will receive light to moderate rainfall at several places in Tamil Nadu today due to the speed variation of westerly winds.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Nilgiris
TN
Tamil Nadu rain
TN rains
Incessant rains
TN rains 2022
Schools in Nilgiris
Nilgiris school
Nilgiris schools closed
Nilgiris rains
Schools in Nilgiris to remain closed
District Collector SP Amrith

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in