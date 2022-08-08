Incessant rains: Schools in Nilgiris to remain closed

CHENNAI: As a precautionary measure due to incessant rains, Nilgiris District Collector SP Amrith on Monday declared holiday for schools in the four taluks of Gudalur, Pandalur, Ooty and Kunda.

Meanwhile, District Collector Sheeba George has declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Idukki district of Kerala today due to heavy rains.

Earlier on Monday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), 12 districts will receive light to moderate rainfall at several places in Tamil Nadu today due to the speed variation of westerly winds.