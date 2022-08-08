TamilNadu

Light to moderate rain likely in 12 districts of TN: IMD

In the next three hours, moderate rains have been predicted in Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari , the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Chennai and Kancheepuram.
CHENNAI: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), 12!districts will receive light to moderate rainfall at several places in Tamil Nadu today due to the speed variation of westerly winds.

