Light to moderate rain likely in 12 districts of TN: IMD

CHENNAI: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), 12!districts will receive light to moderate rainfall at several places in Tamil Nadu today due to the speed variation of westerly winds.

In the next three hours, moderate rains have been predicted in Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari , the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Chennai and Kancheepuram.