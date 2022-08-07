State to hold consultation meeting on online gaming, gambling

CHENNAI: To obtain inputs from the stakeholders of online gaming and online gambling, the State government on Sunday announced that a consultation meeting of stakeholders will be held at 4 pm on August 11.

The stakeholders include the general public, parents, teachers, students, youth, psychologists, social activists, online gaming service providers and so on. The stakeholders consultation will be held from 4 pm and separate time slots will be given for organizations. The organizations can only attend the consultation meeting after receipt of their time slots. The stakeholders can also give their input to the State government in the mail id- homesec@tn.gov.in before August 12.

"The need to ban/regulate online gambling has been brought to the attention of the State government. Leaders across the political parties, psychologists, social activists and so on have been highlighting the ill effects of addiction to online games and gambling. About 20 deaths have been reported in the recent past due to the financial distress caused because of online rummy and other similar gambling sites. It has also come to the notice of the State government that unregulated playing of online games is leading to learning disorders and many other social disorders", said Home Secretary K Phanindra Reddy, in a press communique.

Following several suicide and demands from political parties, the State government constituted a Committee under the chairmanship of retired Justice K.Chandru in June, this year, for providing advise for enacting a fresh legislation on online games. The Committee submitted its report and it is under the active consideration of the State government.