Officials seal Erode fertility hospital again following HC orders

COIMBATORE: Health Department officials sealed a private fertility hospital in Erode on Sunday in connection with oocyte sale racket. A joint team led by District Joint Director of Health Services R Premakumari and revenue officials sealed Sudha Hospitals in the presence of police personnel. The action comes after the Madras High Court upheld the government order of sealing the hospital by setting aside a single judge ruling to de-seal it.
