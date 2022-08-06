Nallakannu to receive Thagaisal Thamizhar award on I Day

CHENNAI: Veteran communist leader R Nallakannu will receive the “Thagaisal Thamizhar” award for the year 2022. The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced Nallakannu’s name for the award, which was instituted by the Tamil Nadu government in 2021 to honour eminent personalities who contributed to the welfare of Tamil Nadu and development of the Tamil community a great deal.

The maiden Thagaisal Thamizhar award was presented to veteran Marxist N Sankaraiah last year. Chief Minister M K Stalin will present a cheque for Rs 10 lakh and a citation to this year’s award recipient Nallakannu during Independence Day Celebration on August 15.

Nallakannu was shortlisted for the award during a discussion of the committee constituted under the leadership of Stalin to finalise the award recipient.

The committee picked the veteran CPI leader who had rendered outstanding service to Tamil community and Tamil Nadu as a selfless politician by entering public life at a very young age, spending his early years in prison and as underground sitter for participating in freedom struggle and voicing for the poor and protection of the environment.