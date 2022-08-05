This biker ‘tills’ into nooks and corners

Talking to DT Next, Balaji Suresh says, “I got my first bike when I was in college. I used to do part-time jobs to buy riding gear and other biking accessories. After I graduated, I got a job and worked for one and a half years in Bengaluru. With the help of the money earned from that job, my bike was all set for the dream venture. I made use of a coincidental break from my project at work for the trip.”