Water opened from Mettur dam enters houses amid flood alert to TN

CHENNAI: Due to the release of 2 lakh cubic feet of water in Mettur following heavy rains in Karnataka and Kerala, water entered houses in Mettur municipal market area. Revenue department officials arranged accommodations to affected people in temporary relief camps.
Several parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have been experiencing heavy rains, especially in the Cauvery catchment areas. Due to this, the flow of water in Mettur Dam has been gradually increasing for the last 2 days and over 2 lakh cubic feet of water has been released in Mettur.
Officials continued to warn people living along Cauvery banks and low-lying areas to move to safer places and also prohibited to go to the river banks and take selfies because of danger.
Public access to Cauvery coastal areas, including Mettur Dam Park, Sekanur Kathavani, Kotdiyur, Parisal Department, Phoolampatti, Nerinchipatti has been banned.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android