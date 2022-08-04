Water opened from Mettur dam enters houses amid flood alert to TN

CHENNAI: Due to the release of 2 lakh cubic feet of water in Mettur following heavy rains in Karnataka and Kerala, water entered houses in Mettur municipal market area. Revenue department officials arranged accommodations to affected people in temporary relief camps.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have been experiencing heavy rains, especially in the Cauvery catchment areas. Due to this, the flow of water in Mettur Dam has been gradually increasing for the last 2 days and over 2 lakh cubic feet of water has been released in Mettur.