TN's power demand down by 2,000 MW due to rains: Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Wednesday said that due to the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco), there was no power interruption due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu.

"Following the meteorological department's warning of heavy rains in parts of the State, the Chief Minister directed us to ensure uninterrupted power supply by taking precautionary measures. We held a review meeting on the steps to be taken. Due to rain, there was no power interruption in any part of the State," he told reporters after inspecting the State load dispatch centre at Tangedco.