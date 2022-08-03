Overnight rains disrupt traffic in Chennai

CHENNAI: Overnight rains led to a traffic pile up on several arterial roads in Chennai. Bumper to bumper traffic was seen on several stretches, including Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road, GST road, OMR (Rajiv Gandhi Salai) and other stretches.

In Anna Salai, traffic was further slowed down near Guindy as AIADMK cadres thronged to garland the statue of Dheeran Chinnamalai, on the occasion of the freedom fighter’s death anniversary.

Motorists said that there was congestion on interior roads in areas like Velachery, Nanganallur and southern part of the city.

Check pics here: