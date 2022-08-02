Senthilbalaji rules out rollback of proposed power tariff hike

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Tuesday ruled out any possibilities of rolling back the proposed electricity charges hike saying that one crore out of the 2.37 crore domestic consumers will not see any hike in the charges.

“As far as the electricity charges hike is concerned, we have clearly said that out of the 2.37 crore domestic consumers, one crore consumers will not face any hike. About 63 lakh consumers will face a hike of Rs 27.5 per month while 25 lakh consumers will face Rs 72.5 per month. In such a situation there is no reconsideration of the tariff hike. Tangedco has been on the brink of going bankrupt. We have announced (hike) to revive it, execute new projects and ensure continuous uninterrupted power supply,” he told reporters after reviewing the preparedness for the red alert given by the MET department in a few districts.