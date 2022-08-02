Senthilbalaji rules out rollback of proposed power tariff hike

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Tuesday ruled out any possibilities of rolling back the proposed electricity charges hike saying that one crore out of the 2.37 crore domestic consumers will not see any hike in the charges.
“As far as the electricity charges hike is concerned, we have clearly said that out of the 2.37 crore domestic consumers, one crore consumers will not face any hike. About 63 lakh consumers will face a hike of Rs 27.5 per month while 25 lakh consumers will face Rs 72.5 per month. In such a situation there is no reconsideration of the tariff hike. Tangedco has been on the brink of going bankrupt. We have announced (hike) to revive it, execute new projects and ensure continuous uninterrupted power supply,” he told reporters after reviewing the preparedness for the red alert given by the MET department in a few districts.
Senthilbalaji said that the Uppur power project would be executed at the same place as the Tangedco has spent Rs 3,000 crore. “It would be placed before the Tangedco board soon,” he said, adding that the work on the North Chennai Stage III would be commissioned by December while Ennore SEZ project would be completed by 2024.
“We have also announced 6000 MW Solar power project and 10,500 MW hydro project and detailed project reports are under way,” he added.
On the employees' protest over the delay in holding wage agreement talks, he said that the Chief Minister has given his approval to form a committee to hold talks with the employees.
To a question, BJP state president Annamalai's allegation that the Enforcement Directorate would soon inquire about him, he said that it is very obvious from his statement how the ED is being misused. “Annamalai’s charges against the coal import are totally unacceptable. HE should explain why there is a huge difference between the price at which Tangedco procured coal and the price fixed by the centre to import coal,” he questioned.
