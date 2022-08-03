Online rummy: Rasipuram man kills self after losing Rs 5 lakh

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old youth killed himself as he allegedly lost money playing online rummy in Rasipuram in Namakkal district.

Police said V Suresh, a B Com graduate, got addicted to online games and lost around Rs 5 lakh over a period of time. Depressed over losing the money, which he kept for going abroad in search of job, Suresh took the extreme step at his house on Tuesday night.

His father, Viswanathan, a TNSTC driver told the media that the State government should take efforts to ban online rummy. However, a police probe is underway to ascertain the exact reason for his death.

In June, Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered the constitution of a four-member committee led by retired Madras High Court judge K Chandru to study the impact of online rummy in the State. Stalin has also proposed to promulgate an ordinance soon to find a solution to the social problem.