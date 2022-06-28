Online games don't improve skills: Justice Chandru-led panel report

CHENNAI: It's false that online games tend to improve skills, said Justice K Chandru in the report submitted to the Tamil Nadu government. The four-member committee on Monday submitted its report on the impact of online rummy in the State.
According to the report, 17 people have killed themselves in Tamil Nadu in the last few months after losing money on online games. It has also been reported that the health of the public is greatly affected by these online games.
Furthermore, the report stated that it was wrong to say that online games improve skills and recommended that the existing law should be abandoned and new legislation should be introduced.
On Monday evening, the State cabinet chaired by Stalin met to take a decision on enacting an ordinance to ban online rummy/ gambling.
The four-member committee consists of IIT professor Mr Sankararaman, psychologist Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar of Sneha Foundation and ADGP Vinit Dev Wankhede.