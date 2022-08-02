Wild jumbo damages car in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant strayed into a residential area and damaged a car parked along the roadside in Gudalur in The Nilgiris on Tuesday.
At 7 am, the elephant took a stroll at Kallingarai area triggering panic among residents. “The animal usually goes by Devarshola to Sultan Bathery and further into the forest area. On Tuesday, the elephant made its way into the residential area and also remained aggressive,” said a staff of the Forest Department.
As the elephant damaged the parked car, the villagers rushed out of their houses on hearing the noise. On receiving information, a team of Forest Department staff arrived and chased away the animal back into the forest.
Villagers then broke into an argument with the Forest Department staff, who agreed to consider their demand for providing compensation for the damage caused to the vehicle. The Forest Department has stepped up vigil to prevent similar incidents.
