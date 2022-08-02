Hunt on for man who killed his father-in-law

Every day the couple started to argue and quarrel and on Monday night during a heated argument with Jayanthi, her parents tried to cool down Tarzan and they pushed him down. Tarzan, who got angry, took a wooden log and attacked Thulukanam and his wife Samburniyam. Police said Thulukanam died on the spot with severe head injuries while neighbours rushed Samburniyam to Chengalpattu GH. Later Chengalpattu taluk police visited the house and sent the body for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab Tarzan who is missing.