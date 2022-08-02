Hunt on for man who killed his father-in-law

CHENNAI: Police are searching for a 35-year-old man who killed his father-in-law in a quarrel in Chengalpattu on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Thulukanam (65) of PV Kolathur in Chengalpattu. Police said Thulukanam’s daughter Jayanthi married Tarzan of the same locality 12 years ago and the couple has two children. Before his marriage, Tarzan used to brew illicit arrack and sell it.
Police said after marrying Jayanthi he stopped brewing but the couple started to smuggle liquor from other states and sell them illegally in Chengalpattu. Six months ago, Tarzan was arrested by the police and later released on bail. After the incident, Tarzan stopped smuggling liquor but got addicted to drugs.
Every day the couple started to argue and quarrel and on Monday night during a heated argument with Jayanthi, her parents tried to cool down Tarzan and they pushed him down. Tarzan, who got angry, took a wooden log and attacked Thulukanam and his wife Samburniyam. Police said Thulukanam died on the spot with severe head injuries while neighbours rushed Samburniyam to Chengalpattu GH. Later Chengalpattu taluk police visited the house and sent the body for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab Tarzan who is missing.
