CM announces Rs 2L relief to kin of 3 killed in accident

ARAKKONAM: Three persons were killed on the spot when an out of control car rammed into a bus stop at SR Kandigai near Arakkonam on Monday night. The dead were identified as Srinivasan (45), Kanniyappan (70) and a deaf mite Unnamalai (45) all from neighbouring villages. Angered locals immediately seized the car and its driver Venketsan (52) of Vellore and his wife and blocked the road demanding immediate action. Handlooms Minister R Gandhi, Collector Baskara Pandian and SP Deepa Sathyan held talks with the villagers. The Minister promised monetary relief from the government and also jobs, based on which the agitation was given up. Arakkonam taluk police registered a case and sent the three bodies to Arakkonam GH for post-mortem. Based on the Minister’s request Chief Minister MK Stalin announced relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the dead.