Cauvery gears up for Aadi Perukku

CHENNAI: As the public are allowed to take the traditional holy dip in Cauvery for Aadi Perukku festival on Wednesday, the district administrations in the Delta region have made elaborate arrangements because the river is in full flow due to discharge from Mettur reservoir.

Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Dr R Vaithinathan inspected the safety measures at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat at Srirangam, while Fire and Rescue Services personnel checked the speed of the river current.

Barricades have been erected on the banks, and police and fire service personnel are deployed to control the rush of people.