Over 1 lakh cusecs of water released from Mettur dam

Madurai: The Water Resources Division of the Public Works Department issued a third flood warning on Tuesday morning as the water level in Vaigai dam touched 69 feet against its maximum capacity of 71 feet. According to P Murugesan, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, Vaigai dam, the consistent amount of rainfall has brought in to raise the level and it’s inching close to reaching 70 ft by Wednesday morning. Once the level touches 70 feet, excess water will be released. Therefore, people living on the riverbanks along Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram need to be cautious. The people are also advised not to get into the river, sources said.