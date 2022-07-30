Announce crop insurance details, demand Delta ryots

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur walked out of the grievance meeting on Friday demanding to announce the kuruvai crop insurance.
Farmers, who came wearing black badges to the grievance meet, raised slogans as soon as the meeting commenced. Subsequently they said that the kuruvai cultivation has been undertaken despite the monsoon, but there has been no announcement on the crop insurance even as the last date for insuring crops is July 31.
With just a couple of days left for the deadline, farmers said, the state government has not informed the name of the insurance firm and the premium amount. The delay has left farmers in a fix.
After this, farmers left the meeting hall and assembled at the entrance of the Collectorate and staged a protest demanding to announce the crop insurance scheme soon.
After raising slogans for a while, farmers returned to the meeting hall and continued to participate in the grievance meet in which they demanded the district administration not to allow a tiles industry at Saliamangalam as the entire Delta region has been declared as a protected agricultural zone. They also demanded steps to end the wild boar menace in Ammapettai area.
Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver asked farmers to submit their grievances as a petition. Subsequently, the farmers handed over the petition to the Collector, who assured to convey their demands to the government.
In Nagapattinam also, farmers walked out demanding adequate stock of fertilizers. They also demanded the district administration to recommend the state government to announce the kuruvai crop insurance as the deadline is fast approaching.
