Officials suspended for failing to prevent elephant electrocution

Meanwhile, in the Nilgiris, the forest personnel are on their toes after a tiger was spotted near a residential neighbourhood on Ooty-Gudalur Road. On receiving information from people, the forest department noticed a half-consumed carcass of a buffalo was found in Hindustan Photo Films (HPF) locality a few days ago. Some of the villagers had again spotted the tiger in the nearby forest area. As the presence of a tiger was established, the forest department increased vigil.