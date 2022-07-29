Pudukai dist administration’s chess video a hit

TIRUCHY: A video made by Pudukkottai district administration to promote International Chess Olympiad, being held in Chennai, has received accolades on social media.
The 3.48-minute video has the artists adorned themselves as king, queen, rook, bishop, knight and pawn and performing various artforms, ranging from classical to folk and malayutham to silambam. The video ends with the queen overpowering and beheading the king via checkmate.
With the battleground being featured in chessboard pattern and characters in black and white, the video proves to be a visual treat.
“It is the brainchild of our Collector Kavitha Ramu. Since our Collector herself is a classical dancer, she initiated the programme,” said an official at the Pudukkottai collectorate.
The video was released by the district administration on Wednesday evening and soon was shared by the Chief Minister’s official Twitter handle at around 7 pm and it received an overwhelming response. Till Thursday, there were 67,800 views, 1,479 retweets and 4,162 likes.
