HC reserves order on plea to list idol theft cases before spl bench

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has reserved orders on a petition filed by former idol wing chief Ponn Manickavel for listing all the cases related to the idol theft only before the special bench hearing such cases.
A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PD Audikesavalu reserved the orders on hearing the submissions made by the retired IPS officer. The officer informed the court that while this special bench is hearing the idol theft cases, the criminal original petitions in connection with the idol theft cases have been listed before a single judge.
He pointed out a single judge had ordered a CBI probe against him in connection with the idol theft case and the case inquired by the idol wing was transferred to the Siva Kanchi station. The bench held only the Chief Justice could decide on listing the cases and the petitioners cannot seek such a direction before it. The judges adjourned the matter for pronouncing the orders.
Praise to Annamalai: Assn seeks action
A Chennai-based advocates’ association has written to Madras High Court Chief Justice MN Bhandari seeking action against Justice GR Swaminathan for praising BJP State president K Annamalai in a recent order related to allegation of issuing fake passports. K Bharathi, president of the Democratic Advocates’ Association, in the letter, termed the judge praising the BJP leader as “against independence of the judiciary and a threat to democracy”.
