Stalin announces ex-gratia for blast victims of firecracker unit

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the demise of the firecracker unit worker in a blast in Virudhunagar's Sivakasi. The CM also announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news that Mr. Jayaraman (age 35) from Veeranapuram village, Tenkasi district, died on the spot in a sudden explosion at the cracker factory which was operating in the village yesterday (27/7/2022) around 3.00 pm. I have ordered for a special treatment for the injured."

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I have decided to give Rs.3 lakh to the family of Mr. Jayaraman who died in the explosion and Rs.1 lakh to Mr. Bhuvaneswaran who was seriously injured from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund." Stated the Announcement of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin

An explosion at a fire cracker unit on Wednesday left one person dead and another injured. The fireworks unit was visited by Tahsildar Sridhar. Police in Alangulam have opened an inquiry after filing a report.